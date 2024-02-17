Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

