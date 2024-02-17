Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 85,932 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,288,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,001 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,099,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 402.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,048,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,382,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

