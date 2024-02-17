Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.