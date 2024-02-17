Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

