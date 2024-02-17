Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 533.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

