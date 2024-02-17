Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2 Million Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.28% of B&G Foods worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.67.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

