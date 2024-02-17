Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 638 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,172,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

