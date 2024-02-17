Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after acquiring an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

