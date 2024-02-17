Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,900. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,386 ($17.50), with a volume of 259206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.75).

Jet2 Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 748.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,291.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09.

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 655.74%.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

