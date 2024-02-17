Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,139,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 484,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

