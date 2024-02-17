Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

