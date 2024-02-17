Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 37,152 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Thursday, January 25th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $310,219.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33.

On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $7,970.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

View Our Latest Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.