Joseph L. Williams Sells 33,200 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph L. Williams sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $263,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESOA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 310,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

