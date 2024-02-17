Joseph Leo Binz Sells 601 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $127,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,595,022.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $319,585.21.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
