Joseph Leo Binz Sells 601 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $127,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,595,022.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $319,585.21.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

