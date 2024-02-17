JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,964,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

