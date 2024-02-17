JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $16.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,358,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 67,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

