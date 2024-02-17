JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $12.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

UDMY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,538. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

