Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

