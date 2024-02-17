Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 18,700 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

