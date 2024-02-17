Jump Financial LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

