Jump Financial LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LendingClub by 173.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,420,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505,118 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $8.71 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

