Jump Financial LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,856 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of TSM opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

