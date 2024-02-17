Jump Financial LLC Invests $184,000 in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1,631.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

GNE stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genie Energy news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,227. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

