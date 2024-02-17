Jump Financial LLC Invests $207,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sprott by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sprott by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

SII stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $989.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

