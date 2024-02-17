Jump Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 0.1 %

AFC Gamma stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.05.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 119.25%.

About AFC Gamma

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.