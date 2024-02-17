Jump Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of J.Jill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $273.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.26.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 316.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

