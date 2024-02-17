Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $770,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,029,727.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFH opened at $32.54 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

