Jump Financial LLC Purchases 42,920 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

