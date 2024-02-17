Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.68. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

