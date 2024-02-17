Jump Financial LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Ranger Energy Services worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.58. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
