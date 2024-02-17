Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,766 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

