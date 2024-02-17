Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

