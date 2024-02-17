Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $55.46 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

