Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.47

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 18477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 210,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,944,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

