Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.14.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.83. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

