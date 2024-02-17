Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 963,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 96,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $505.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.56 and its 200-day moving average is $383.43. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

