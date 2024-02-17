Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 59154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.