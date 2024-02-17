Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 220,911 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 9,648.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 211,489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile



Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

