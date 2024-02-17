L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $211.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

