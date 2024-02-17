Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 107,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

