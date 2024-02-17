Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $247.88 and last traded at $245.93, with a volume of 80402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.55.

The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

