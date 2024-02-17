Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNN. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

