Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
LCTX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,730,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LCTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage Cell Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.