Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

LCTX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,730,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,184,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

