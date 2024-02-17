LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

