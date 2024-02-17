LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $267.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $257.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $264.24. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

