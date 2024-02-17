Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.72. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 77,914 shares trading hands.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

