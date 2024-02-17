Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.43

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.43 and traded as low as $25.12. Makita shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 12,547 shares.

Makita Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Makita had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

