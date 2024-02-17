Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

MFC stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

