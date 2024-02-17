Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$33.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.36.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$33.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

