Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.79.

MAR opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

